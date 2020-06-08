HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library announced Monday it was awarded a $50,000 grant on behalf of the American Electric Power Foundation, a “much needed” contribution to the growing Barboursville Public Library fund, according to Judy Rule, library director.
The grant will be dedicated to creating a new Barboursville Public Library, a project Rule reports will cost about $5.7 million to complete.
“We’re a long ways away still,” said Rule.
After over 50 years of water damage issues in the current building, the library plans to build a brand new 14,000-square-foot library space from the ground up. The new space would offer residents space to study, large meeting rooms, and designated areas for children and adults.
The new library will be located near the Barboursville Senior Center and the railroad underpass on Central Avenue.
According to Rule, the Cabell County Public Library has raised more than $2 million dollars already to be put toward constructing the new Barboursville library, nearing the halfway mark in funding.
Rule says the library board plans to meet Tuesday, June 16, to decide how to raise the rest of the money needed.
“We’re unable to borrow money because of the West Virginia library codes we are under, so we would need to have help in whatever we do next, so that’s part of the discussion for next week’s board meeting,” said Rule.
Both the remaining expenses and a potential starting and completion date will be discussed in next week’s meeting.
The Cabell County Public Library was one of two in the area to receive the grant, along with Golden Girl Group home in Ceredo.
“We were just really pleased to get the grant from AEP. It was a pleasure to work with them,” said Rule.