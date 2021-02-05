The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Residents in Barboursville will head to the polls next week to vote on an excess levy.

According to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, the levy has been in place since the 1950s and is used to fund the volunteer fire department, help provide free residential curbside refuse service, sidewalk and curb construction, assist in funding equipment, and stormwater infrastructure improvements and maintenance. It will also help with the continued development of a multiuse recreational facility.

“This levy allows us to keep refuse service free to residents, keeps our streets repaired and supports the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department,” Tatum said.

The election will be Tuesday, Feb. 9. Early voting is underway at City Hall and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 6.

“Please take one of these opportunities to go vote,” Tatum said.

