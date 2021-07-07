BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Senior Center was filled with smiles and the sounds of friends reuniting during the center’s public reopening Tuesday morning.
The Barboursville Senior Center, located beside Barboursville City Hall at 721 Central Ave., has reopened to the public after being closed for nearly a year and a half. The doors opened once more Tuesday, with many local seniors waiting just outside the building.
The senior center closed in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as did centers across the state. Now the Barboursville center has begun to take the first steps toward returning to normalcy.
The reopening process began over a month ago, with Director Sharon Smith having spent the last five weeks cleaning and preparing the building for use. On Tuesday morning, she greeted many of the center’s visitors personally, calling them by name and hugging them.
“We’re all immensely excited,” said Smith. “So many people in the area need this place. It’s a godsend for them. The social aspects, the physical aspects and the nutritional aspects all help them be happy and healthy.”
Smith said that while the center was closed, she received phone calls from concerned locals asking when the center would reopen. It was even said that local law enforcement officers were sometimes asked if they had any knowledge on the situation.
“It was so boring not being able to come here,” said Trisha Finley, a senior at the reopening. “I usually came here at least three times a week. It was all we would talk about: ‘When’s it gonna open?’ When we weren’t here, it was really rough.”
The Barboursville Senior Center operates on a schedule of a 9 a.m. social hour, 10 a.m. exercise class and 11:30 a.m. lunch Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Brunch is offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, and line dance classes occur from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. The center’s knitting classes are expected to reopen Aug. 6.
Since June 22, other senior centers have also reopened and are offering services to the public. This includes the Buffalo Senior Center in Buffalo, the John Henson Senior Center in Hurricane, the Hometown Senior Center in Hometown, and the Milton Senior Center in Milton.
These centers said they are operating under social distancing restrictions, and are unable to begin doing some former activities that require people to remain close to one another.