BARBOURSVILLE — The village of Barboursville’s 2021 trick-or-treat date is set for Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The decision was made at the last village council meeting, according to a post on the village’s Facebook page. The post also said the village will start considering a “forever” date next year.
“For next year, we will be advocating for the date of October 31st 6pm-8pm to be the ‘forever’ date,” the post said. “Yes it’s going to interfere with other things, including church, but what better way to have outreach to the target audience and if this is done it only happens to interfere every few years. No matter when it is, it’s always going to be inconvenient for someone, but if it’s set in stone, at least you can prepare.”
Earlier this year, the Cabell County Commission voted to set its trick-or-treat time for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The city of Milton’s time is the same as the county’s, as the city took a poll of residents and that was the most popular option.
The city of Huntington set trick-or-treat for Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
