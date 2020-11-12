Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department will test the community awareness siren at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. This test will last approximately four minutes.

During this time, members of the community will hear the siren go through its different alerts. Residents are asked not to call the station or 911 during this drill.

If this were a real emergency, instructions would be given by local media, such as in case of a severe storm, a chemical leak or any emergency that could put people in the community in severe jeopardy.

