Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


2020 0708 firefighters 05.jpg
Buy Now

The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department is shown on July 7, 2020. 

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday the donation of PPE made by a local state delegate.

Del. Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, donated personal protective equipment (PPE) after attending July’s fire chief council meeting and hearing of the issues the volunteer departments throughout the state had obtaining PPE.

The donated items included Tyvex suits, goggles and face shields, items the department has an increased need for due to COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Andrew Frazier said the VFDs have been receiving PPE after submitting the requests, which are prioritized through the county, but understand that hospitals have taken precedence over others in need.

“The volunteer fire departments are appreciative of the support from the state and local elected officials as well as the support from our local citizens in Cabell County,” he said.

The department is one of 419 slated to receive $10,000 in grant funding from the state, but Worrell said it was just a drop in the bucket and the state should do better for the first responders.

“We have had more than a billion dollars for over 3 1/2 months now, and we have the prison industry making PPE supplies in West Virginia. Our first responders should not have to worry about PPE when they go out on a call,” he said.

Worrell added that his donation was a short-term solution to a long-term problem the departments will continue to face throughout the pandemic.

Follow reporter Courtney

Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.