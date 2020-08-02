BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday the donation of PPE made by a local state delegate.
Del. Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, donated personal protective equipment (PPE) after attending July’s fire chief council meeting and hearing of the issues the volunteer departments throughout the state had obtaining PPE.
The donated items included Tyvex suits, goggles and face shields, items the department has an increased need for due to COVID-19.
Deputy Chief Andrew Frazier said the VFDs have been receiving PPE after submitting the requests, which are prioritized through the county, but understand that hospitals have taken precedence over others in need.
“The volunteer fire departments are appreciative of the support from the state and local elected officials as well as the support from our local citizens in Cabell County,” he said.
The department is one of 419 slated to receive $10,000 in grant funding from the state, but Worrell said it was just a drop in the bucket and the state should do better for the first responders.
“We have had more than a billion dollars for over 3 1/2 months now, and we have the prison industry making PPE supplies in West Virginia. Our first responders should not have to worry about PPE when they go out on a call,” he said.
Worrell added that his donation was a short-term solution to a long-term problem the departments will continue to face throughout the pandemic.