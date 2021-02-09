BARBOURSVILLE — Voters in the village of Barboursville overwhelmingly passed the excess levy Tuesday.
The final unofficial tally showed 191 people for the levy, while eight people voted against it. Turnout was low compared to the last levy election, in which over 500 votes were cast.
“I think COVID really lowered our voter turnout, but people did come out to support the levy and our city,” said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum. “This is a win for the village and a win for our residents.”
Tatum said the levy has been in place since the 1950s and is used to fund the volunteer fire department, help provide free residential curbside refuse service, sidewalk and curb construction, assist in funding equipment, and stormwater infrastructure improvements and maintenance.
He said the levy will also help with the continued development of a multiuse recreational facility.
“This levy allows us to keep refuse service free to residents, keeps our streets repaired and supports the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department,” Tatum said.