BARBOURSVILLE — The Village of Barboursville marched its way into the holiday season Thursday night.
Festivities began with community members and organizations strolling through the village on colorful and creative floats for the annual Christmas parade.
Following the parade, the village Christmas tree was lit, along with the Village of Lights display, for visitors to enjoy.
The Village of Lights driving tour will be open through Dec. 31.
Other upcoming holiday events are the Lions Club pancake breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Barboursville Senior Center and visits with Santa at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Nancy Cartmill Gardens gazebo.
Letters to Santa are also being accepted through Dec. 16 in a special mailbox at the gazebo.
