HUNTINGTON — A Barboursville woman pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of wire fraud after defrauding a Cabell County business while its bookkeeper.

Tiffani Meeks, 38, worked for the unnamed business from August 2019 to March 2021 and had duties that included paying bills, monitoring credit and bank statements, maintaining accurate accounting records and providing those records to the company’s owners upon request, according to court documents and statements made in court.

