HUNTINGTON — A Barboursville woman pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of wire fraud after defrauding a Cabell County business while its bookkeeper.
Tiffani Meeks, 38, worked for the unnamed business from August 2019 to March 2021 and had duties that included paying bills, monitoring credit and bank statements, maintaining accurate accounting records and providing those records to the company’s owners upon request, according to court documents and statements made in court.
Meeks pleaded guilty to using company credit cards not issued to her to make three unauthorized personal online purchases totaling $7,329.39 between Feb. 19, 2020, and Nov. 3, 2020. Those purchases included $3,179.99 for an inflatable bouncy house, records showed.
Meeks admitted her unauthorized personal online purchases with company credit cards totaled at least $121,841.60 between Feb. 12, 2020, and June 18, 2021. Meeks made at least $6,862.83 of the unauthorized online purchases after she was fired by the company on March 19, 2021, records showed.
Court documents and statements showed Meeks tried to hide her fraud by having the unauthorized purchases shipped to her residence, mislabeled them as legitimate payments in company records, and withheld pages listing them before providing those records to the owners.
Meeks is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $750,000 fine.
Meeks agreed to pay restitution. The U.S. Attorney’s Financial Litigation Unit is working to ensure that the victim company is compensated and made whole for its losses and said of the $121,841.60 in authorized purchases, $12,151.15 has been credited back to the company, leaving an outstanding balance of at least $109.690.45.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin F. Scott is prosecuting the case.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
