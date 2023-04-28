The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The defendants in a number of lawsuits alleging opioids caused damage to children exposed to the drugs while in the womb argued Friday that the cases should be dismissed.

HUNTINGTON — A woman convicted of three counts of wire fraud after defrauding a Cabell County business while serving as its bookkeeper was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced 38-year-old Tiffani Meeks, of Barboursville, to three years in prison and four years of supervised released. Meeks was also ordered to pay $121,841.60 in restitution.

