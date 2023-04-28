HUNTINGTON — A woman convicted of three counts of wire fraud after defrauding a Cabell County business while serving as its bookkeeper was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced 38-year-old Tiffani Meeks, of Barboursville, to three years in prison and four years of supervised released. Meeks was also ordered to pay $121,841.60 in restitution.
Meeks worked at the business from Aug. 1, 2019, through March 9, 2021, in her position with duties of paying bills, monitoring credit and bank statements and maintaining accounting records.
On Dec. 12, 2022, Meeks pleaded guilty to using company credit cards not issued to her to make three unauthorized personal online purchases. The purchases totaled $7,329.39 between Feb. 19, 2020, and Nov. 3, 2020.
Meeks further admitted the unauthorized personal online purchases with the company credit card totaled at least $121,841.60 between Feb. 12, 2020 and June 18, 2021.
At least $6,862.83 of purchases were made after Meeks was fired by the company on March 9, 2021.
The unauthorized purchases were shipped to Meeks residence, mislabeled as legitimate payments in company records, and Meeks withheld pages listing them before providing the documents to the business owners.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.