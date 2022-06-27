HUNTINGTON — After a fire destroyed the indoor gun range at Bare Arms Indoor Range and Training Center in Huntington, both the store and the barbecue restaurant, Bombshells Burgers and BBQ, reopened last week.
The fire, which was caused by a bullet hitting a rubber backdrop and sparking, took six hours to extinguish June 19. There were no injuries, and the damage was contained to the indoor range, which was destroyed.
“Everyone has been helpful and understanding,” said Hunter Bare, the general manager at Bare Arms and son of owner William Bare.
Hunter Bare said the community has been supportive and many customers asked how they could help. However, he expects they will lose business while the range is out of commission.
Bare said many customers come specifically for the range, and see the restaurant or shop in the store as a secondary attraction. Customers who buy a gun at the range usually receive a free hour of range time, but that will have to wait. He estimates it will take three or four months to rebuild the range.
A second-time customer in the restaurant, Evan Juniper, said he was happy to hear the business remained after hearing about the fire last weekend.
“It’s good to hear they’re still around,” Juniper said.
