KENOVA — It might seem a bit odd for Tolsia and Chesapeake, Ohio, to play a regular-season girls basketball game at the Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial, but it made perfect sense Friday night.
The game, which featured two head coaches who were graduates of Ceredo-Kenova High School, also celebrated the completion of a $350,000 renovation project for the building.
Known commonly as the War Memorial, the 69-year-old all-purpose sports venue in downtown Kenova received much-needed upgrades in 2019, including a new roof, bleachers and new gym floor, which was played on Friday night.
At halftime of the basketball game, a ceremony naming the floor Floyd H. Stark Court was held. Floyd Stark was a lifelong member of the War Memorial Building Board, making an extra effort to see that the building’s financial needs were always met.
Stark was a longtime community supporter and heavily involved with sports in the area. He had a hand in starting a C-K Little League program and was involved in the opening of a new football stadium in 1963, as well as countless other projects.
“Just about any sports program in the area, he touched,” said Skip Looney, a former C-K basketball player. “I don’t know if I ever remember a time Floyd wasn’t involved with the community center.”
The War Memorial sees nearly year-round use for youth volleyball, basketball and indoor soccer, and is also used by several youth leagues and teams from Kentucky and Ohio.
One thing it’s been missing for quite some time is high school hoops.
“We always used to have a C-K Holiday Classic when I was playing in the mid-’60s, but that went away with time. We’re hoping to bring high school basketball back to the community center, and that starts tonight with the inaugural Evaroni’s Holiday Classic,” Looney said Friday.
There was just one game this year, but Looney said he hopes to see it develop into a multiday annual showcase for high school basketball in the region.
“Hopefully we get our kinks worked out and we’re able to make it happen,” he said.
The Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial Community Center is at 1200 Poplar St.