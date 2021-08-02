The Basketball Tournament generated an $8.6 million economic impact during its July 17-21 stay, Charleston city officials say.
ESPN televised much of the 16-team regional, with Best Virginia and Herd That the featured draws.
Former West Virginia University players made up the Best Virginia lineup, while previous Marshall University players helped make up a roster that included a few players from other schools. Most but not all teams followed the alumni format. The tournament wraps up Tuesday with the winning team taking home a $1 million prize.
“The Basketball Tournament brought renewed excitement and vitality to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, and the City of Charleston as a whole,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release. “The return on investment for this event was monumental and we would be happy to invite The Basketball Tournament back to Charleston for future years.”
Economic impact is measured broadly, said Tim Brady, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau president and chief executive officer. Brady said the CVB uses a system from Destination International, a company engaged in such calculations. They are based on hotel room reservations, ticket sales, concession sales and a host of other factors, including what one might spend on food, gas, convenience stores and any other service pivotal to the event.
“This study has tentacles that go deeper into the local economy than concessions or ticket sales,” Brady said in a phone interview. “We’re thrilled, absolutely thrilled. We knew this event would be a hit. You can’t put a price tag on the coverage by ESPN. Millions of people got the opportunity to see Charleston in a positive light.”
Charleston had been scheduled to host the 2020 regional, which fell victim to COVID-19. Goodwin’s office, Brady’s organization and Coliseum officials had laid the groundwork after the 2019 regional in Richmond, Virginia. TBT co-founder Dan Friel was impressed with Mountaineer fans’ enthusiasm during the Richmond event and word got back to Charleston. Two years later, the city finally got to host the regional.
TBT supported 1,888 jobs during its time in Charleston and generated more than $127,000 in local taxes.
