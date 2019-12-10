HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council member Mark Bates announced he has filed pre-candidacy paperwork to run for the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 16th District.
Bates, a Republican, is prevented from running for City Council again because of term limits barring council members from serving three consecutive terms. He was first elected in 2008, after winning by 50 votes in the Republican primary and later defeating his Democrat challenger in the General City Election. He ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016.
He announced his intentions to run for state office during the good and welfare portion of City Council on Monday night.
“Its been a great 11 years. I look forward the next year working with each of you,” he said. “I’m still going to be here working hard along with each and every one of you.”
Bates represents the city’s District 6, which includes portions of Southside, South Hills, Enslow Park, Walnut Hills, Beverly Hills, Stamford Park and streets off Norway Avenue to the eastern city limits.
Bates has served as council chairman since 2016, having previously served in that role from 2011 to 2014. He served as vice chairman from 2009 to 2010 and currently serves on the city’s Administration and Finance Committee.
He is president and owner of Mark Bates Pre-owned Automobiles and Price King Rent A Car along U.S. 60.
West Virginia’s three 16th District seats in the House of Delegates are held by Democrat Sean Hornbuckle and Republicans Daniel Linville and John Mandt Jr. The time period for candidates to declare candidacy and qualify for the 2020 elections in West Virginia is from Jan. 13 to Jan. 25.