HUNTINGTON — Young softball players in the Huntington area and beyond got a chance to hone their craft with Thundering Herd student athletes and coaches during a skills camp Thursday afternoon.
The camp, which focused on many areas of the game including hitting, defense, pitching and catching techniques and concepts, aimed to provide participants with a foundation of softball skills and knowledge.
The camp wrapped up a three-day run of similar events.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Marshall players and coaches hosted the Thundering Herd Elite Prospect Camp, which was open to seventh- through 12th-graders and featured scrimmages between coaches and campers.
Thursday’s event, which welcomed first- through sixth-graders, was the third and final camp scheduled for this summer.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.