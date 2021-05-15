HUNTINGTON — The Better Business Bureau will host a free shred and e-cycling event Saturday, May 22.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall University parking lot near the corner of 3rd Avenue and 16th Street.
Accepted electronics include items such as answering machines, cables, cellphones, flat-screen computer monitors, MP3 players and more.
Documents with personal or financial information can be brought to be commercially shredded onsite. No TVs will be accepted this year.
This is the ninth year of the annual shred event. The BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund provides the event to protect businesses and individuals from identity theft by properly disposing of documents and electronics that could contain personal information.
The event is free, but donations will be collected for the Charitable and Educational Fund. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, attendees will be asked to stay in their vehicles.
For more information, call 330-454-9401 or visit bit.ly/2021shredevent.