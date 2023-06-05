In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh reacts after a black bear jumps out of a trash dumpster outside the school in Summersville, W.Va., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Marsh said the school had installed a lock to keep the bear out but over the weekend the bear was able to get back inside when Marsh came across it.
According to Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR, hunters harvested fewer black bears in the combined 2022 seasons compared to previous years for several reasons.
Kent Mason | West Virginia Department of Commerce
Nicholas County Schools via AP
Bear-proof trash cans are one way to keep bears away from human food.
If it seems like there have been more sightings of bears in places they are not supposed to be in the past month, it really is true. May and June are the two months with the highest number of human and bear conflicts.
Colin Carpenter, the black bear project leader for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, says it’s because bears are relying on green vegetation until the berry crops become ripe in the summertime.
