HUNTINGTON — A Beckley man arrested during a traffic stop near Hurricane, West Virginia, last year admitted in federal court Thursday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Justin J. Monroe, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison at his Nov. 16 sentencing.

As part of his plea, Monroe admitted he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped Sept. 20, 2019, by the West Virginia State Police for speeding along Interstate 64 in Hurricane. During a search of the vehicle, which was being driven by a drunk driver, troopers found a Glock Model 23 .40-caliber pistol.

Monroe admitted the firearm was his and that he knew he was a convicted felon and restricted from possessing it. He said he needed it for protection.

