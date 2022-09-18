Dianne Anestis, performing as Oates, teaches Landry Botkins, 6, of Ashland, about Native American medicine as the Mary Ingles Trail Associates present the 2022 “Legacy of Mary Ingles” encampment and living history event on Sunday at Beech Fork State Park.
Olivia Botkins, 1, of Ashland, peeks out from inside the wigwam while spending time with her family as the Mary Ingles Trail Associates present the 2022 “Legacy of Mary Ingles” encampment and living history event on Sunday at Beech Fork State Park.
BARBOURSVILLE — Beech Fork State Park featured its annual Celebration of the Life of Mary Ingles this weekend, hosted by the Mary Ingles Trail Association.
This year marked the 276th anniversary of Mary Ingles being kidnapped by the Shawnee Tribe in Virginia with her two sons and her eventual escape and 40-day, 500-mile hike to back to her home in Virginia in 1755.
Part of Ingles’ trek on foot through the wilderness had her coming through the Tri-State, with the crossing of rivers being one of the most perilous aspects of her journey.
The event featured re-enactors recreating a 1700s-era encampment featuring demonstrations of life back then. Tales of Ingles’ trek were also part of the living presentation along with arts and crafts, food vendors and more.
