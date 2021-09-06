Participant Alaina Douglas, from right, holds onto Frankie the weiner dog alongside Gracelyn Hill and Reagan Geary as they set off from the boat dock during the Anything That Floats event on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Despite Sunday’s rain, a group of folks showed up for Anything That Floats at Beech Fork State Park Boat Launch in Barboursville.
Among the floatable items were inflatable mattresses and pool floats.
The park encouraged visitors to wear ridiculous outfits and enjoy the day on the water. Children 12 and under were required to wear a life jacket on at all times, and anyone 13 and older had to have a life jacket in the craft.
