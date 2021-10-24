BARBOURSVILLE — The drinks were flowing Saturday as people celebrated the craft beer and wine industry in the Tri-State.
Corks and Kegs, a four-hour beer and wine tasting event, took place at the Huntington Mall and gave people a chance to taste a range of samples from breweries and wineries in the region and beyond.
The event featured craft beers from Bell’s, Rebel, Swilled Dog, Cigar City, Stone, Victory, Big Timber, Country Boy, Almost Heaven and Hefeweizen, while wines were featured by regions such as California, Italy, France, Spain and West Virginia.
Food was also available for participants, who were entertained by live performances from Adam Parker and The Bourbon Cowboys, Carter Miller and Essie Riddle.
Sponsors of Saturday’s event, which was hosted by the mall and HD Media, included Advantage Toyota, Classic Jewelry and Loan, NGE Consulting, iHeartMedia Huntington, Dutch Miller, Home City Ice, Best Buy and the Rental Party.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.