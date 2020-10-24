HUNTINGTON — Practice, COVID-19 test, rest, study film — all of these things are typical in preparation for game day for the Thundering Herd.
This week, despite the added pressure of homecoming weekend and defending their undefeated record, some members of the Thundering Herd made room for one more thing: their civic duty.
Native West Virginian football players donned matching T-shirts that stated “United against racism” as they marched across campus Friday to the Memorial Student Center to cast their votes. The student center is one of three early voting locations in Cabell County.
Following the death of George Floyd earlier in the year and the social justice movement that swelled afterward, the football team decided they wanted to have a bigger voice. The players formed a committee, led by team leaders like Brenden Knox, that communicates with Student Affairs.
Voting is just one way the team members decided they could use their voices.
In August, Student Affairs assisted in registering every member of the team to vote, and educated them on obtaining absentee ballots and deadlines.
“We have 111 players. You look at 130 FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) programs and then you start adding on top of that: FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA,” said Mark Gale, assistant athletic director, in a Herdzone article. “You start putting those numbers together, and you could see this was an opportunity for them to make a difference.”
Pepe Pearson, running backs coach, said he hopes things like this will help produce a more whole student-athlete.
“One of the things I think is important for student-athletes is when they are in college is to really have the college experience in regards to having a great education, they have a major they like, and also being a part of everything socially,” Pearson said on Herdzone. “I’m a big person when it comes to community service. I think highly of that. That’s something we’re trying to instill in the team.”
Any registered voter in Cabell County can utilize the university’s early voting precinct. Students who registered in another West Virginia county can cast a provisional ballot, which is counted during the canvassing period of the election, once it has been verified that the student did not cast a ballot in any additional county other than Cabell.