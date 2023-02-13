Jessica McCormick, of Huntington, left, and Betsy Martin, of Huntington, help one another as they add toppings to their waffles during a Galentine's Day Brunch presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Huntington.
Robin Fife, of Proctorville, takes part in a game with the other women at her table during a Galentine's Day Brunch presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Huntington.
Recreation superintendent Lauren Patrick snaps a photo of a prize winner during a Galentine's Day Brunch presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Female friendships were celebrated ahead of Valentine's Day over the weekend with a special, sold-out brunch.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted its Galentine’s Day Brunch at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Sunday afternoon.
Galentine's Day refers to a holiday dreamed up by fictional "Parks & Recreation" character Leslie Knope — portrayed by Amy Poehler — in the TV series. Traditionally celebrated on the eve of Valentine’s Day, the fake holiday turned real gives women a chance to put aside their hectic lives and celebrate the love they share for their best friends.
The Huntington Galentine's brunch, in its third year, included a waffle bar (Knope’s favorite food), mimosas, games and more.
