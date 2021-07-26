Captain Rand Attaway poses for a photo as he prepares to take off on the lunch cruise as BB Riverboats conducts the third Belle of Cincinnati summer tour on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Joanie Gallion of West Hamlin, from left, walks around the deck of the Belle of Cincinnati with Grayson, 5, and Weston, 5, as BB Riverboats conducts the third Belle of Cincinnati summer tour on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — BB Riverboats hosted Ohio River cruises Sunday on the Belle of Cincinnati.
The flagship of Newport, Kentucky-based BB Riverboats, the Belle first stopped for cruises in Portsmouth and Ashland before moving on to Huntington. Gallipolis and Maysville, Kentucky, were still ahead for its summer tour.
The Belle of Cincinnati is designed with the lavish Victorian decor of the period on three climate-controlled decks with seating for up to 700 people. The boat is also stocked modern amenities including full bars, buffet restaurant seating and elevator access, which gives passengers a chance to stroll on the top open-air deck.
