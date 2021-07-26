The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — BB Riverboats hosted Ohio River cruises Sunday on the Belle of Cincinnati.

The flagship of Newport, Kentucky-based BB Riverboats, the Belle first stopped for cruises in Portsmouth and Ashland before moving on to Huntington. Gallipolis and Maysville, Kentucky, were still ahead for its summer tour.

The Belle of Cincinnati is designed with the lavish Victorian decor of the period on three climate-controlled decks with seating for up to 700 people. The boat is also stocked modern amenities including full bars, buffet restaurant seating and elevator access, which gives passengers a chance to stroll on the top open-air deck.

For more information, visit bbriverboats.com.

