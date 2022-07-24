The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Belle of Cincinnati riverboat docked at the Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Sunday, during its summer cruise tour with BB Riverboats.

While in Huntington, BB Riverboats hosted a lunch cruise, dinner cruise and a sightseeing cruise. The Jewel City was the third stop along the riverboat’s annual summer tour. The riverboat recently stopped in Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 21 and 22, and in Ashland on July 23. It will make stops in Gallipolis, Ohio, on July 26; and Maysville, Kentucky, on July 27 and 28.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.