HUNTINGTON — The Belle of Cincinnati riverboat docked at the Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Sunday, during its summer cruise tour with BB Riverboats.
While in Huntington, BB Riverboats hosted a lunch cruise, dinner cruise and a sightseeing cruise. The Jewel City was the third stop along the riverboat’s annual summer tour. The riverboat recently stopped in Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 21 and 22, and in Ashland on July 23. It will make stops in Gallipolis, Ohio, on July 26; and Maysville, Kentucky, on July 27 and 28.
The flagship of BB Riverboats, the Belle of Cincinnati features Victorian decor with three climate-controlled decks, each with a full bar and dance floors, and an open-air top deck for sightseeing.
The Belle has been touring up and downstream since 2004.
Ben Bernstein started BB Riverboats in Covington, Kentucky, in 1979. He began booking cruises from the Mike Fink Restaurant, and the first cruise took off March 15, 1980.
The company gets its name from the two people who started the business, Ben Bernstein and Betty Blake. Blake was a veteran in the riverboat industry who came from the presidency of the Delta Queen Steamboat Co. in Cincinnati.
As a tribute to Blake, Bernstein named the company’s first riverboat the “Betty Blake,” a 400-passenger sternwheeler.
Today, Bernstein’s grandson, Alan Bernstein, is the owner of the riverboat cruise line’s new location in Newport, Kentucky, and the youngest person to get a captain’s license on the river at 19 years old in 2000. Portraits of both Blake and Bernstein hang in the Belle of Cincinnati.
