The steamboat Belle of Louisville is heading up the Ohio River and could pass through the Huntington area around noon. As of 9 a.m., it was approaching Ironton.

The Belle was fogged in at Maysville, Kentucky, until about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, so it fell behind schedule. The crew went through the Greenup Locks and Dam at around dark, after which the boat made for the Ohio shore to tie up for the night.

The boat resumed its journey up the Ohio River at around 8 a.m. today. It's been traveling about 7 mph upstream. The Greenup Locks and Dam is about 30 miles below Huntington, so barring any delays for refueling or other needs, it should require about four hours to get to the area of Harris Riverfront Park.

The Belle of Louisville is a 106-year-old steamboat that operates excursions out of Louisville. It is heading to a drydock at Gallipolis, Ohio, for its regular five-year out-of-water inspection by the Coast Guard.

