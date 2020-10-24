HUNTINGTON — The Belle of Louisville passed Huntington’s Harris Riverfront Park around 11:45 a.m. Friday on its way to Gallipolis, Ohio, for a regular Coast Guard inspection and work to prepare it for winter.
A few people were at the park to see and photograph the boat. Among them were Gary and Midge Bellomy of the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington.
“It’s beautiful,” Gary Bellomy said after the boat passed his position at the lower end of the park and before it let out a 15-second blast of its steam whistle.
The boat had spent the previous night tied to the Ohio shore just above the Greenup Locks and Dam. It got through the locks as the last light of day disappeared. It resumed its trip up the Ohio River shortly after 8 a.m.