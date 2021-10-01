ASHLAND — The coronavirus was just beginning to be a topic of conversation when Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland announced it was closing.
The hospital had served the Kentucky community for more than 60 years, but economic conditions forced the system to close.
At King’s Daughters Medical Center, Dorthea Pridemore, clinical director of the breast care center, was in a staff meeting when the news broke.
“These are our friends, our neighbors. Our Lady was such a big part of our community,” Pridemore said. “’What can we do to help these people?’ That afternoon, conversations started. ‘What can we do to help?’”
The breast center at King’s Daughters was among departments to take on employees from OLBH, a move that is important for both the employee and the patient.
“From all across the hospital, not just the breast center, the biggest thing was patients,” said Amy Dean, marketing manager for King’s Daughters. “We wanted to make sure all patients in our area received the same care, continued the same treatments and didn’t have to leave the area. And mammography is such a personal thing. You want to see a familiar face. That was important to us, to be there for the Bellefonte patients.”
Mammographers like Marla Newman and Kim Crabtree had been working years developing relationships with their patients, helping them through one of the more intimate aspects of health care.
“I had just a few days of uncertainty,” said Marla Newman, a former OLBH mammography technician now with King’s Daughters. “Within days, KDMC had a job fair. It was immediate. Within the same week the hospital closed, they reached out and offered us jobs. It was really amazing.”
Crabtree said it was a little scarier for her, after 31 years in the field, but she said they’ve made her feel like family.
Pridemore said her team has benefited greatly by the addition of the Bellefonte technicians. She said while the hospital benefits from the new patients, they also benefit from having the best of the best at their hospital.
Any former Bellefonte patient should be confident in the new hospital, said the former Bellefonte techs.
KDMC is working to catch up on mammograms delayed by the pandemic. Pridemore said there are many reasons why people delay the cancer screening. Some fear the process is painful, but they said it is more pressure than pain.
Others sometimes skip the screening because they do not have a family history of breast cancer. But only a small percentage of cases actually have a family history, Pridemore said. She knows — she herself is a cancer survivor with no family history.
“If your insurance pays for it yearly, you need to get it done yearly,” she said. “Your breasts change. You gain weight, lose weight. Your breasts are always changing so it’s important to keep up with those yearly mammograms. Just like the dentist or getting your eyes checked yearly.”
To schedule an appointment, call 606-325-2221.