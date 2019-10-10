HUNTINGTON — Beltone Hearing Aid Center is participating in the Annual Beltone National Food Drive to help fight hunger, joining hundreds of other Beltone Hearing Aid Centers across the country.
Throughout October, people are invited to bring in a nonperishable food item to Beltone Hearing Aid Center, 600 6th Ave., Huntington. All food donations will be distributed to Huntington City Mission.
Once people donate, they can choose to make an appointment for a free hearing screening in appreciation of their contribution.
According to National Institutes of Health, approximately 15 percent of American adults (37.5 million) ages 18 and over report some trouble hearing. Those donating food who already wear hearing aids will receive a free pack of batteries.