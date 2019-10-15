HUNTINGTON — The letter “C” generally is associated with former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench, but the baseball hall of famer will talk about A, E, I, O and U here later this month.
A two-time World Series champion generally regarded as the greatest catcher of all-time, Bench will speak on the “Vowels of Success,” using his experience to equate those letters to achievements in business and personal life during the Marshall Artist Series “An Evening with Johnny Bench” at 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
“A can be for ‘attitude’ or it can be for ‘answers,’” Bench said Monday afternoon. “E can be for ‘excellence’ or ‘experience’ or ‘employability.’ If you read the resume you wrote, would you hire yourself? What are your vowels of success? What do they mean to you?”
Why A, E, I, O and U?
“There are acronyms for a lot of things, but everybody knows the vowels,”said Bench, who promised an evening that will feature a lot of laughter, fun and inspiration.
Tickets are available for $45 to $75 at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, call the Marshall Artist Series office at 696-3326.