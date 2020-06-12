Essential reporting in volatile times.

Benefit bingo event planned Saturday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON — There will be benefit bingo hosted by the Adriaunna Paige Foundation this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, June 13, at 540 31st St. in Huntington, starting at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The cost is $10 for the first pack and $5 for each additional pack. Prizes have been donated by local businesses, and a concession stand will be open.

Proceeds will be used to catch up on bills and rent following the pandemic and to cover the group’s “angels” trip.

This is the group’s first bingo since the coronavirus pandemic began. They will be practicing COVID-19 guidelines, and masks and gloves are preferred.

For more information, contact April Craft at 304-962-5291.

