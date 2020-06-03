HUNTINGTON — The Adriaunna Paige Foundation, 540 31st St. in Huntington, is inviting vendors to set up for an outdoor flea market, to take place rain or shine. Social distancing will be in effect and COVID-19 safety rules will apply. All attending are asked to wear masks.
The cost to vendors is 10% of daily sales. Vendors bring their own tables, chairs and canopy. Vendors may sell whatever items they choose with the exception of alcohol, firearms and prepared food. A concession stand will be set up by the Foundation.
All money from the fundraiser goes toward bills and rent for the Foundation, as well as something fun for its “angels” this summer.
For more information, call April Craft at 304-962-5291.