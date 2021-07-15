MILTON — The American Legion Riders of American Legion Post 139 in Milton will hold fundraising events Saturday, July 17, for the family of Avery Sweat.
Events throughout the day start with a “Fill the Boot” fundraising drive on the streets of Milton at 9 a.m. This event is supported by the Milton Volunteer Fire Department. A spaghetti dinner will start at 5 p.m. at Post 139’s Legion Hall at 1207 Main St., Milton. Live music will begin at the Post at 6 p.m., featuring The Ages Band and The Mello Fellows. Fundraising, raffles and auctions will take place throughout the evening. All events are open to the public.
The spaghetti dinner will cost $7, while all other events are free.
Both bands and numerous other musicians who will join them have donated their talents to the event, and 100% of the proceeds from the day’s activities will go to the Sweat family to help cover their living expenses and lost income incurred by Avery’s diagnosis and care.
Avery Sweat, the daughter of Jeremy and Ginger Sweat, of Milton, is 7 years old and was recently placed on the national heart transplant waiting list. She has been receiving treatment in Columbus, Ohio.
This activity is being supported by the city of Milton, local businesses and residents. Mayor Tom Canterbury has thrown his support behind the event and will be in attendance. More than 1,000 people are expected to come to support Avery and her family.