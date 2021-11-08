Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to people gathered at the new 'flyover' bridge on Nov. 2, in downtown Russell, Kentucky. Beshear set aside $75 million to upgrade local area vocational centers around Kentucky.
LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County High School will receive $9,280,350 to expand and renovate the county’s vocational school, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The county’s current career and technical education program is held within a few classrooms at Lawrence County high school school, according to a news release. Because of limited space, the course offerings and student enrollment also are limited, according to the release.
An expanded technical school will provide new and improved space for agricultural education, computer science, coal technology, construction and carpentry along with a greenhouse and distance learning lab, according to the release.
“Our economy is on fire,” Beshear said in a prepared release. “Manufacturing and technology are moving the Commonwealth forward. So now more than ever, Kentucky needs a multifaceted and skilled workforce to support this development.”
“Career and technical education is an essential part of building that workforce and giving each of our students a strong foundation,” Beshear said during an appearance Friday in Louisa.
“This grant will give us the opportunity to enhance the career and technical programs that we currently offer at Lawrence County High School while adding a computer science pathway and a distance learning lab,” said Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Robbie Fletcher.
“We are thankful for these funds that will help us in accomplishing our mission to personalize learning that inspires students to dream, challenges students to persist and equips students to succeed,” Fletcher said.
The money is part of more than $750 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the release. Beshear set aside $75 million to upgrade local area vocational centers around Kentucky.
