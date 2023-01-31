ASHLAND — Gov. Andy Beshear distributed more than $4 million to Boyd County cities, businesses and organizations Monday funded by his Better Kentucky Plan, the American Rescue Plan Act and the Nonprofit Assistance Fund.
Beshear said Kentucky has faced many troubles over the last few years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, tornadoes, flooding and ice storms, but even so, he believes progress is in the near future.
“But even with all that adversity, I truly believe we are turning a page here in Kentucky, that we are leaving a time of great difficulty and entering a time of great prosperity,” Beshear said.
During a celebration at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Beshear told community members and local business representatives investing in Kentucky businesses can help achieve a goal he believes everyone shares: making it so younger and future generations do not feel they have to leave the state to be successful.
“I believe every parent and grandparent across Kentucky, no matter where you’re from, or how you’re raised, we all share one dream,” he said. “And that’s that our kids will never have to leave Kentucky … they don’t want to because we make every opportunity available for them in Kentucky, and every opportunity available for them in Eastern Kentucky.”
A total of 17 organizations received funding, including the City of Ashland and the City of Catlettsburg, water departments and 13 nonprofits that range from providing food, shelter or resources to Boyd County communities to showcasing the arts and promoting tourism.
Desmond Barrett, executive director of the Ashland Community Kitchen, which received $86,810, said the money received Monday would be used to continue the organization’s goal of making sure everyone can be fed.
“Every single day, for the last 40 years, we have served over a half a million people in total in that 40-year time frame, and just last year alone, over 20,000 meals, over 3,000 food boxes,” Barrett said. “And these resources that you’ve provided will continue to work with the Ashland community where our mission and our call is to make sure that no one goes hungry.”
The following awards were given:
The City of Ashland received $719,000 to replace an aging section of water main serving downtown Ashland and Catlettsburg and $300,000 to improve two aging pump stations and add a new station.
The City of Catlettsburg receive $150,000 for system-wide pump station improvements.
Cannonsburg Water District received $656,599 to replace a waterline in the Shoppes Creek area and $250,000 to extend a waterline to serve an area leading to Eastpark Industrial Site.
Boyd County Sanitation received $856,000 for improvements to the Camp Landing pump station.
The Ashland Tourism and Convention Commission received $121,744.The Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau received $142,916.
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky received $100,000.Community Hospice received $100,000.
Salvation Army of Northeast Kentucky received $8,912.82.
Ashland Community Kitchen received $86,810.
Ashland Nursing Home Corp. received $100,000.
Paramount Arts Center received $100,000.
Highlands Museum and Discovery Center received $100,000.
Hope’s Place received $60,350.
Community Assistance Referral Service received $50,544.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors received $59,158.
The Ashland Area YMCA received $100,000.
Federated Charities received $16,648.28.
Ramey Estep Homes received $100,000.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
