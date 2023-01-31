The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Gov. Andy Beshear distributed more than $4 million to Boyd County cities, businesses and organizations Monday funded by his Better Kentucky Plan, the American Rescue Plan Act and the Nonprofit Assistance Fund.

Beshear said Kentucky has faced many troubles over the last few years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, tornadoes, flooding and ice storms, but even so, he believes progress is in the near future.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

