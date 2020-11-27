HUNTINGTON — As Kentucky set another record for the highest number of new daily cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, Gov. Andy Beshear asked residents to “buckle down” in an effort to stop the surge.
Kentucky reported 3,870 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 1,747 new cases Friday, for a total of 171,755.
“These new case reports are truly alarming,” Beshear said. “… Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”
There were 1,714 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 390 in ICU and 216 on a ventilator.
Thursday also represented the second-highest number of virus-related deaths reported, with 32, while there were four new deaths reported Friday. There have been 1,871 virus-related deaths in the state.
Among the deaths reported over the two days were a 78-year-old woman from Floyd County and a 96-year-old woman and four men, ages 73, 81, 92 and 95, from Pike County. In Boyd County, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 1,751. Patients’ ages ranged from 4 to 73. There have been 993 cases confirmed in the county this month.
In Ohio, the state’s two-day total of positive COVID-19 cases for Thursday and Friday was 17,065, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Health. The state has reported a total of 399,808 cases. There were also 72 new deaths reported over the two days, for a total of 6,346.
The Ohio Department of Health said the increased case numbers and hospitalizations over the past month are impacting the state’s health care system, with 474 new hospitalizations reported during the two-day period.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 2,211, with patients’ ages ranging from 25 to 74.
In West Virginia, 866 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 45,046. There were no new deaths reported, with the state remaining at 712 people who have died because of the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (390), Berkeley (3,030), Boone (625), Braxton (109), Brooke (611), Cabell (2,787), Calhoun (71), Clay (107), Doddridge (118), Fayette (1,111), Gilmer (200), Grant (332), Greenbrier (462), Hampshire (306), Hancock (640), Hardy (250), Harrison (1,279), Jackson (691), Jefferson (1,297), Kanawha (5,531), Lewis (237), Lincoln (410), Logan (1,031), Marion (827), Marshall (1,137), Mason (426), McDowell (613), Mercer (1,307), Mineral (1,170), Mingo (975), Monongalia (3,253), Monroe (365), Morgan (263), Nicholas (323), Ohio (1,472), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (87), Pocahontas (152), Preston (552), Putnam (1,884), Raleigh (1,513), Randolph (679), Ritchie (156), Roane (164), Summers (268), Taylor (320), Tucker (132), Tyler (135), Upshur (477), Wayne (980), Webster (62), Wetzel (393), Wirt (101), Wood (2,432) and Wyoming (700).
There were 1,057 active cases in Cabell County on Friday, while Wayne County reported 215 active cases.
More than 142,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S., for a total of 12,823,092, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 262,673 deaths.