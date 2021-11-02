RUSSELL, Ky. — Kentucky’s highest ranking official was in the Tri-State on Tuesday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, along with members of his administration and local officials, discussed progress on projects in Greenup and Boyd counties.
Beshear cut the ribbon in a ceremony at a new “flyover” bridge that connects downtown Russell with U.S. 23. The structure replaces an 82-year-old viaduct and complements the nearby Ironton-Russell Bridge that links Kentucky with Ironton, Ohio. That bridge opened five years ago.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the investment of $20 million in April 2020 for the project. Engineers began working on plans for the structure a decade ago and sought input from consultants, local officials and the public to develop an alternative route that would connect downtown Russell to the highway and improve traffic flow. Beshear’s presence Tuesday bookended the project, which started under his father’s administration, former Gov. Steve Beshear.
The project relocates Ky. 244. Instead of branching off U.S. 23 at the intersection, the new pathway has been moved northward and is carried by a bridge in a loop over U.S. 23 and adjacent railroad tracks. It joins with Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell at the same place the old bridge was connected.
Beshear said to a crowd at the ceremony that the viaduct will open by Nov. 15. He thanked the KYTC District 9 staff as well as local city and county officials who helped with the project.
“The new Russell viaduct further builds on Russell’s reputation as the major north-south corridor for Eastern Kentucky and as a key river, rail and road town,” Beshear said. “All three of those sound pretty good to business, don’t they?”
In Russell, Beshear also announced funding awards for various projects in the county:
$285,000 to Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools to add turn lanes at the school’s campus.
At the Boyd County Courthouse in Catlettsburg, the governor announced funding for projects in that county. One was in the amount of over $338,000 to the city of Catlettsburg to rehabilitate six lift stations.
Beshear also announced more than $811,000 in flood control funding for three projects. The funds will allow the Boyd County Fiscal Court to meet the state funding match requirement for FEMA disaster declarations, the governor said. The projects address issues from 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said 10-plus roads will be reditched and creeks and streams through the county will be cleaned out as part of the projects. Infrastructure, such as bridges and concrete work, is also part of the plans.
Boyd County is thankful for the governor’s help, Chaney added.
“Anything to do with the waterways itself is going to be greatly impacted by this money,” Chaney said.