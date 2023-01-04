Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the 2023 Appalachian Regional Commission states’ co-chair.
Beshear will serve as ARC’s 70th states’ co-chair and the first from Kentucky since his father, former Gov. Steven Beshear, served in the role in 2015.
“I am honored to have been chosen by governors of both parties to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission. ARC investments are building better lives for current and future generations here in Kentucky and across the ARC region,” Beshear said. “Access to quality health care, a good paying job and clean water should not be determined by your zip code. I want to thank my fellow ARC governors for entrusting me with this role and look forward to continuing our important work together.”
The states’ co-chair works collaboratively with the ARC federal co-chair and fellow Appalachian state governors to invest in economic and community growth across the region’s 423 counties in 13 states.
“It is my honor to welcome Governor Beshear as ARC’s 2023 states’ co-chair,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him and all of our Appalachian governors as we advance ARC’s mission to bring economic parity and transformational opportunities to the region’s 26 million people. On behalf of the Commission, I also want to thank Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland for his work during his tenure as 2022 states’ co-chair.”
The ARC reported spending nearly $240 million throughout the region this past fiscal year, which the agency said attracted an additional $1.57 billion in private investments. Those projects are expected to create or retain nearly 22,600 jobs and provide training to over 41,500 students, workers and leaders for new opportunities in emerging sectors across the Appalachian region, according to the ARC.
ARC launched two new funding opportunities in fiscal year 2022. One is the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), a $73.5 million funding opportunity to drive economic growth through large-scale, multi-state collaborations. The second is READY Appalachia, a community capacity-building initiative offering flexible funding to Appalachian nonprofits, community foundations, local governments and local development districts.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
