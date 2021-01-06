FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders agreed Wednesday to delay the planned State of the Commonwealth.
The decision was made based on the “gravity” of the protests taking place in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7,” Beshear said in the release.