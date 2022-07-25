Michelle Moore, left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michael Moore and Rocky Adkins, senior adviser for the governor, stand together after unveiling a new memorial highway sign honoring the life of Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore on Monday at Boyd County High School in Ashland.
Ronnie Brooks, American Legion Post 126 honor guard commander, speaks as members of the community gather to honor the life of Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Boyd County High School in Ashland.
Michael Moore, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, speaks through tears after helping unveil a new memorial highway sign honoring the life of his son, Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Boyd County High School in Ashland.
ASHLAND — On March 19, Rocky Adkins walked into Gov. Andy Beshear’s office to deliver some tragic news.
Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, had died in a plane crash during training exercises near the Arctic Circle in Norway. Adkins, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives from eastern Kentucky and senior adviser to Beshear, felt compelled to honor Moore’s legacy in any way possible.
“He walked into my office and said, ‘Andy, I know this family,’ ” Beshear said.
Moore, a graduate of Boyd County High School, had been given the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal during his time in the Marine Corps. Now, his legacy will include a stretch of Kentucky highways 180 and 3 named Corporal Jacob M. Moore, USMC Memorial Highway.
Moore’s mother picked the section of the highway to be dedicated near Catlettsburg.
“I know for certain that Jacob’s legacy, bravery and honor will never be forgotten,” Beshear said during a ceremony to dedicate the highway Monday in Ashland.
Beshear and Adkins hope the signs will honor Moore’s sacrifice and will remind those who pass by of his service. The crowd of veterans, school administrators and elected officials rose for a standing ovation when the family unveiled Moore’s sign.
“The first time that the families came up, we were able to host them in the governor’s office. We spent a good while just talking. … At that moment seeing that strength from them about honoring their son was pretty special,” Beshear said.
The signs were placed Monday after the dedication service that took place at Boyd County High School. Beshear said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was insistent the signage is placed sooner rather than later to honor Moore’s sacrifice.
