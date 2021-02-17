CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky on Wednesday with a message for those who are stranded or without power — he came to help.
Beshear joined members of Kentucky State Police, the National Guard and other support staff at the Boyd County Community Center, where about 65 people are sheltering from the cold.
“Kentucky has been hit hard. It has been a tough 11 months dealing with the pandemic, and then having not one, but three rounds of snow, sleet and ice on top of that is another gut-punch and another challenge,” Beshear said. “But here in Kentucky, we are tough.”
The community center opened as a warming shelter Monday with about 10 people. That has grown to over 60 in just two days as people are brought to or come to the facility for warmth, shelter and food.
On Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said there were 94,000 customers in eastern Kentucky without power — by far the hardest-hit part of the state — and that he and his team were there to gather information about what crews need help with as they shelter some and continue restoration and rescue efforts for others.
“This is where our resources need to be, and I came here today to personally assure everyone that the state will be a full partner and we are getting a list of help that is needed and will respond.”
He commended utility workers and others for jumping into action last week when the first round of storms came through the region, and while 25 members of the National Guard are currently stationed in the region, Beshear said there are more on the way.
Brett Mattison, president of Kentucky Power, said crews are working around the clock to ensure that every customer’s power is restored. More than 2,000 workers, both local and from surrounding states, are working in the area.
“As utility workers, our job is to keep the lights on. We have a process that we work through in order to do that the most effectively,” Mattison said. “Some areas we cannot drive to and are having to assess damage on foot, but we will not stop until the last customer has power.”
Beshear was joined by Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to the governor; Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney; Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods; Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins; Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Pike; and Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14.