ASHLAND — Children of all ages were given a unique chance to celebrate their friends at the Ashland Town Center on Saturday.
Hosted by the mall’s KidX Club, the Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash To-Go event offered children and their families an opportunity to create gifts and valentines for their loved ones and best friends from the comfort of home.
Valentines, snacks, crafts and balloon art were available to be picked up in pre-packed goodie bags, which contained all the materials children needed for the Bestie Bash crafts to be made at home in an effort to promote physical distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.