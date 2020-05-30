HUNTINGTON — Shelley Adkins and the Beverly Hills Garden Club recently took it upon themselves to clean, decorate and beautify the 8th Street underpass in Huntington.
Adkins, a member of the club and described as a “little dynamo of energy” by her friends, said she was inspired to head the project last year when she saw the large Huntington welcome sign near the underpass on her way to a Marshall University football game.
“It was flooded with trash and leaves,” said Adkins. “I love this city, and I just couldn’t help but think that it didn’t look like the kind of introduction I’d personally want for it.”
Making use of a $250 grant given to them by the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington for the purpose of renovating and beautifying the city, the club purchased tools and equipment before heading to work. Over the course of several weeks, Adkins and her companions began the step-by-step process of renovating the underpass.
They began by cleaning trash, stray leaves and other debris from the area. They then moved on to uproot every weed, making sure to find all they could to prevent them from regrowing.
Finally, the club planted several perennial flowers, chosen due to their sun-loving nature and their ability to come back and thrive again each year. They were also picked specifically for their popping colors.
In the future, Adkins said she’d like to plant mums in the fall and hang Christmas bulbs on the nearby evergreens during winter.
Adkins said she’d like to eventually clean and renovate other areas of the city as well.
“Nobody likes to drive by and see areas overgrown with weeds and cluttered with trash,” she said. “When you bring beautification to the city, it makes everyone happy and brings a smile to their face.”
Members of the club also recently weeded, trimmed and added summer flowers to the space outside the front of the Huntington Police Department on 10th Street, according to Anita Farrell, club vice president.
Those participating were Farrell, Judy Blevins, Mary Ellen Shank and Janet Sheridan.
The Beverly Hills Garden Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to beautification, care, restoration and charitable works throughout Cabell County.
Though the club works independently, its members are not alone in their attempts to beautify Huntington.
Despite concerns over COVID-19, Huntington in Bloom 2020, an annual effort to decorate the city with different varieties of flowers, is still in effect. Donations for flowers that will be placed in the city’s downtown area are being accepted online at www.huntingtoninbloom.org/donations.