FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

William Todd Kelley, Denise Bailey Adams, Taylora Schlosser, James Frederick Poynter, Patricia Ann Glass, Michelle Lynne Antle, Amy Deniece Riley and Cheryl Beth Dimar have been appointed as members of the Kentucky Center for School Safety.

Kelley, of Ashland, is chief of police. He will represent Kentucky League of Cities and serve for a term expiring March 11, 2023.

Robert J. Maher, Amanda Brooke Collins and Benjamin Collier have been appointed as members of the Ashland Community and Technical College Board of Directors.

Maher, of Ashland, is a financial adviser, and Collins, also of Ashland, is a lab supervisor. Both will serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.

