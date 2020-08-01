HUNTINGTON — People of all ages descended on Huntington this week to practice the yoga of devotion.
Sara Limb, of Trees Lounge Yoga, hosted a Yoga in The Park event Wednesday to allow people to take part in the practice of bhakti vinyasa, a type of yoga that incorporates aspects of prayer, ritual, chanting, meditation and philosophy.
Participants formed mudras, or symbolic hand gestures, and recited mantras — words or phrases to help keep the mind focused — throughout the event at Ritter Park.
The spacious outdoor area at the park provided participants plenty of room to spread out and keep a safe physical distance from one another as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.