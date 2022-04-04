HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host the west end mobile food distribution at Jefferson Avenue Church of God at 2039 Jefferson Ave., every other Monday from 2-4 p.m., with the next distribution taking place Monday, April 4, according to a news release.
Facing Hunger first started their West End distribution in August 2021, serving approximately 50 households. Since then, the distribution has increased almost 750%, and now serves an average of 400 households each time. Due to the increase, Facing Hunger has we have partnered with The LifeHouse, a recovery program in Huntington, to provide 15 volunteers for each distribution.
All food products distributed at the West End mobile are purchased by Facing Hunger Foodbank, from local produce wholesalers and vendors that ensure the lowest cost for the foodbank; totaling, on average 15,000 pounds of food at each distribution. Products typically include bags of apples, potatoes, frozen meat, dry goods, eggs and fresh produce. Also included are donated bread and bakery items from our community partners Walmart, Kroger and Aldi.
Cabell County currently has an overall food insecurity rate of 14.7% (nearly 14,000 Cabell County residents), including 18.6% (3,460) of the county’s children.
