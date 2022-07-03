HUNTINGTON — Bible Apostolic Church has been managing a fireworks booth outside the Walmart on U.S. 60 in Huntington as its biggest annual fundraiser for 27 years.
But this year, things are different.
Pastor Aaron Fairburn said a percentage of the proceeds this year will go toward repairing the church, which was damaged during the May 6 flooding event. This is the second time the church has sustained a major flooding event since 2016.
In 2016, the water rose 12 to 18 inches in the basement, according to Fairburn. This time, it reached over countertops — almost 4 feet high.
“We’ve had to replace refrigerators, stoves, all kinds of furniture, tables, papers, books, Bibles … we’re replacing a lot of stuff. We’re still replacing. These floods have taken a toll,” Fairburn said.
In the basement of the church is a kitchen, which has needed complete remodeling, the fellowship hall and the Sunday school department. Fairburn said the kitchen has been expensive to replace, but what has hurt the church the most is having to close the Sunday school.
Fairburn said the church is focused primarily on music and Sunday school, and because the department was shut down for three to four weeks for remodeling, it is taking churchgoers longer to return.
The church was built by Fairburn’s grandfather in 1975. Through church elections, his grandfather was a pastor, then his uncle, and eventually Fairburn was elected to lead the church in January.
Fairburn said the church is seeking FEMA assistance and they plan to try to sell to the West Virginia Division of Highways, although efforts to sell the church have not succeeded in the past.
“We’re hoping that they’ll give us at least six months maybe to find a new building. We would like to move into the city and somewhere where we won’t have this problem,” Fairburn said.
“Over the years we’ve had thousands of lives touched through our church, either through direct membership, or sometimes people aren’t a member but that’s their church. That’s where they come to get married. That’s the minister they call on when somebody in the family dies, to bury him … we’re just hoping that we can have this happen.”
Fairburn said state politicians have expressed sentiments about the state needing to provide assistance to the church after the flood, but nothing has helped them yet.
“They see our problem. They all sympathize. Everyone is in agreement that something needs to be done and that the state needs to act to do something,” he said.
Fairburn suspects that a possible reason for flooding was removing the foliage along W.Va. 10 to make way for an extra lane. He said the church never had flooding issues before the addition, because the water was always caught by the land.
The church is just one of the public spaces that sustained severe water damage, and West Virginia scientists have expressed that placing impermeable infrastructure, such as roads, within the flood plain and removing foliage could increase flooding. This is all being considered in the new state flood plan in the aftermath of this year’s flooding event.
For now, Fairburn said the church has been working on cleaning up and rebuilding what they can while they wait for FEMA’s decision.
Fairburn credited several community members who have helped Bible Apostolic Church, including a group that was sent from Christ Temple Church on Johnstown Road to help clean out the mud.