LOGAN, W.Va. — Beginning this year at Logan High School, students will have the option to take an elective class on the Bible.
The Logan County Board of Education approved the standard and objectives for the class during their regular meeting Aug. 25. According to the approved objectives, the course will be similar to the goals of any social studies course and taught like any other subject by teaching a “range of scholarly views and interpretations, and encouraging critical inquiry, open-minded curiosity and enjoyment on the part of the students.”
According to Logan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins, the class meets state standards for such a course and already has more than 20 students scheduled to take it.
The class received acclaim from some of the BOE’s members, including vice president Pat Joe White, who said he hopes it becomes offered in the county’s other two high schools at some point.
“Hopefully this idea will be able to spread to our other high schools, too,” White said. “I think it’s a worthwhile endeavor.”
The objectives for the class, which are numbered B1.1 through B1.13, are as follows:
- To teach students about selected books and passages of the Bible.
- To familiarize students with the themes, characters, plots, narratives and structures of the Bible.
- To enjoy and appreciate the rewards of reading a biblical text closely, with the aid of secondary materials.
- To teach students about the formation of the Bible, oral tradition, textual transmission and translation and canon formation.
- To familiarize students with the social, cultural and political aspects of life reflected in the biblical writings.
- To appreciate the diverse interpretations of the Bible.
- To understand the wide-ranging effects of the Bible on religions, culture, politics and art.
- To recognize different literary forms in the Bible.
- To practice critical-thinking skills.
- Compare and contrast the development of the American family, government, religion, economics and politics as the Bible has influenced.
- Research the influence of biblical principles upon the development of laws, literature and other religions of the world.
- The cause and effect of the Bible upon mankind since its first appearance and distribution to the world.
- To determine the value of the Bible upon American families, government, education, economics and religion.