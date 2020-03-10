PRICHARD, W.Va. — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility, once touted as an economic game-changer for Wayne County, is now officially on the auction block.
Joe Pyle, operating partner of Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty LLC, who will handle the sale, said Tuesday that a sealed bid auction for the facility had begun “about 10 days ago.” No bids had been received as of Tuesday, but Pyle said he fully expected the facility to sell by the end of the bidding period April 2.
“We are definitely leaning toward the expectation that it will sell,” he said. “They (the state) have the right to accept or refuse the final bid, but they will sell it because there is no use for it to them.”
Pyle added that there is no minimum bid currently set for the property.
Heartland Intermodal Gateway (HIG), the $32 million investment opened in 2015, allows the transfer of containerized freight between trucks and rail, and also allows for containers to be stored on site between transfers. The facility is accessible via an access road extending between the site and County Route 252/14. West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White told legislators in January that the facility never came close to the minimum 15,000 “lifts” of containers to and from railcars that Norfolk Southern demanded, with a total of just 579 lifts for the entire 2018-19 budget year.
Pyle said the facility is a unique piece of property for his company — which sells between 700 and 900 properties annually — to hold on to because of the limited number of potential buyers who have experience operating an intermodal or railroad facility.
“We’ve not marketed anything comparable to that, so it’s hard to make a call about how many people are participating (in the bidding process),” Pyle said.
HIG also contains equipment used in truck-to-rail/rail-to-truck transfers and office furniture, which will be auctioned off separately from the real estate.
That equipment includes two Taylor T 9985 Reach Stackers, a Taylor T300 Forklift with rotator chassis, Ryobi generator and an E-3000-C Jenny power washer.
Pyle said the group is not opposed to selling the items separately, but would not be surprised to see a bidder come in and place a bid on all items located at the property.
“In theory, you could buy just the equipment or just the real estate. Whichever way the bids come in is the way we’ll handle it,” said Pyle.
Sealed bids must be submitted to the offices of Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty LLC, located at 5546 Benedum Drive, Shinnston, West Virginia, by 4 p.m. April 2.
For more information, visit www.heartlandauctionwv.com.