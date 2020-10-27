Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a closing campaign argument that sought to look in part beyond next week’s election, promising in a speech and two campaign ads to heal the nation and bring it together as he evoked the memory of Franklin D. Roosevelt and drew mostly implicit contrasts with President Donald Trump.
Trump, in contrast, intensified his focus on his adversaries, challenging any mail-in ballots received after Election Day, suggesting the pandemic has been overstated and taking aim at two powerful Democrats, vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The contrasting messages, one week before Election Day, crystallized the vastly different lenses through which the candidates see the race. Biden, ahead in the polls, is seeking to motivate supporters by painting a post-Trump America in increasingly vivid terms. Trump is playing down the pandemic and raising unfounded concerns about the vote, seeking to energize his base and set the stage for a potential challenge to the election results.
Biden made his comments in his first campaign stop in Georgia as the Democratic nominee, a mark of how the field appears to be tipping in his favor. Polls show a close race in the state, which a Democratic presidential candidate has not won since 1992. In his second stop, a drive-in rally meant to energize voters in Atlanta, he resumed his more aggressive attacks on Trump.
Speaking in Warm Springs, Biden quoted Roosevelt — who, as a polio survivor, regularly visited the town for therapy — as he decried the swirl of crises confronting the nation and vowed to address them swiftly as president.
“With our voices and our votes, we must free ourselves from the forces of darkness, from the forces of division, and the forces of yesterday,” Biden said.
In some of his sharpest language yet, Biden cast a spotlight on recent police killings of unarmed black Americans. He named George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, who either were killed or wounded by police this year, saying they would “inspire a new wave of justice in America.”
“A season of protest has broken out all across the nation. Some of it is just senseless burning and looting and violence that can’t be tolerated — and won’t,” Biden said, citing the graphic details of Floyd’s killing by a white officer. “But much of it is a cry for justice from a community that’s long had a knee of injustice on their neck.”
At his own campaign events Tuesday, Trump had a sharply different message. Speaking of widespread virus testing before a crowd in Lansing, Michigan, Trump remarked, “In many ways, I hate it.” He blamed the current surge in case numbers on the broader availability of testing, though hospitalizations also have been rising.
Trump continued his heavy campaign schedule with rallies set for Wisconsin and Omaha, Nebraska, later Tuesday.
An enthusiastic crowd stood close together outdoors in a steady rain in Michigan as Trump introduced a video featuring past Biden statements about China, the North American Free Trade Agreement and fracking.
Trump also suggested that Biden is mentally weak and that Harris, who is more liberal, would take power early in a Biden presidency. “Three weeks in, Joe’s shot — let’s go, Kamala, you ready?” he said.